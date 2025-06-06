MANILA, Philippines — Monsoon-induced rains hit Metro Manila and other areas on Friday afternoon, causing flash floods, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

ZERO VISIBILITY Motorists turn on their headlights to see through the downpour in Antipolo City on June 6, 2025. The southwest monsoon or “habagat” drenched Metro Manila and other provinces, causing flash floods. PHOTO BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE

In its 4 p.m. bulletin, Pagasa said also affected by the southwest monsoon or “habagat” were Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, and Soccsksargen.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said it was monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) 340 kilometers east-northeast of Virac in Cartanduanes that was forecast to bring cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms in Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao



