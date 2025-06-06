THE low pressure area (LPA) in the Bicol region, and the southwest monsoon (habagat) would continue to bring rains over most parts of the Philippines, state weather bureau Pagasa said before dawn Saturday.

Pagasa said that as of 3 a.m., the LPA was spotted at 240 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

According to Pagasa, the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao region, Aurora, and Quezon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Mimaropa, the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, the Visayas group of Islands, and Mindanao would also be cloudy with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by habagat.

Pagasa warned of flash floods or landslides possibly occurring in areas experiencing moderate to at times heavy rains.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Also, the weather bureau said the rest of the country would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by habagat or by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail across the archipelago.



