MANILA, Philippines — Several major roads in the city of Manila will be closed on June 12 to make way for the 127th Independence Day celebration at Rizal Park.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that both northbound and southbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard, from Buendia Avenue to P. Burgos Drive, will be off-limits to vehicular traffic from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Additional road closures will be implemented along Bonifacio Drive, stretching from P. Burgos to Anda Circle; T.M. Kalaw Avenue, from Taft Avenue to Roxas Boulevard; and P. Burgos Avenue, also from Taft to Roxas.

Access to Finance Road, which runs between Taft Avenue and P. Burgos Drive, as well as Maria Orosa Street, from T.M. Kalaw to P. Burgos, will likewise be restricted during the same period.

Earlier in the day, beginning at 12:01 a.m., authorities will also shut down the full length of Katigbak Drive, Independence Road, and South Road, with closures expected to remain in place until 11:30 a.m..

To minimize inconvenience, alternate routes have been identified for motorists.

Light vehicles heading northbound from Roxas Boulevard may take Buendia Avenue and turn left at Taft Avenue, or opt to turn right at EDSA and take Osmeña Highway.

For southbound motorists, those coming from R-10 can take Bonifacio Drive toward Anda Circle, then follow a series of turns via Soriano Avenue, Solana Street, Muralla Street, and Magallanes Drive, before rejoining P. Burgos Avenue to reach their destination.

For trucks bound for North Harbor, the recommended detour begins at SLEX, continuing onto Osmeña Highway before turning right at Quirino Avenue. From there, drivers should proceed through Nagtahan Street and Lacson Avenue, then turn left onto Yuseco Street and head straight to Capulong Street before joining R-10. Trucks coming from Parañaque are advised to turn right at EDSA, continue along the Magallanes Service Road, then turn left on Osmeña Highway and proceed to Nagtahan and Lacson. Southbound trucks may use the same route in reverse.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain public safety, the MMDA will deploy over a thousand personnel from various departments. The agency will also station ambulances, tow trucks, traffic barriers, cones, and other support equipment throughout the area to assist motorists and maintain order during the celebration.

The public is advised to avoid the vicinity of Rizal Park and nearby routes during the closure period and plan their travel accordingly.