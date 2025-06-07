MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the Jones Bridge lighting ceremony in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Philippine-China Bilateral Relations at the Pasig River Esplanade in Intramuros, Manila on Saturday.

In his speech, Marcos said the lighting of the iconic Jones Bridge was part of the Chinatown revitalization project to restore Binondo and reaffirmed “its cultural and historical place and significance to our shared heritage.”

“We will transform Binondo into a place that we can always return to. From the old Manileños to the first-time visitors, all are welcome here. Because how can we know our history and culture if we do not know and experience them ourselves?” Marcos said.

“So, I encourage everyone, especially the younger people, to visit Binondo. Come back to Ongpin, Escolta, Carvajal, and the streets that have yet to be discovered and celebrated,” he added.

Marcos said the event also has “a deeper meaning” as this project commemorated 50 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China.

“Half a century of friendship and shared history, all reflected here in the world’s oldest Chinatown,” he said.

The President said this project did not stand alone, saying “this is part of our bigger push to bring life back into our historic districts.”

“As we speak, we are implementing projects to revitalize the Pasig River, including the Pasig River Urban Development Project so our people can breathe and move more easily,” Marcos said.

“They complement what we are doing here in Binondo because an iconic bridge deserves a city that rises along with it,” he added.

The President then thanked the vibrant community of Binondo, from the families, the merchants, the students, the elders—all those “who have kept this place alive and vibrant and an important part of our continuing cultural evolution.”

“You have done much more for our heritage, more than you can ever know. Maraming salamat po,” he said.

Marcos also thanked the private partners such as the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. as well as the government agencies.

“Let us see this project through with the same vigor and dedication that we have shown to bring it this far. Let us finish Phase II, as we transform Ongpin and Escolta into cultural and economic hubs. We will bring back their golden years so that we can relive them,” he said.

The President said this initiative “calls us to notice something that has always been with us,” saying that we just need to acknowledge and to elevate it.

“Because when we do that, we take something ordinary and change how everyone feels about it. Only then do we realize that we must treat it with respect that it deserves,” Marcos said.

“This is the real revitalization that we must partake [in] to sustain our homes, our city, and in that way, our culture,” he added.

Malacañang said this year’s milestone celebration highlight people-to-people exchanges through the symbolic lighting of Jones Bridge — a project sponsored by the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) in honor of the 50th anniversary of Philippine-China relations.

“The event not only celebrates the enduring friendship but also reaffirms the cultural and economic significance of Binondo, renowned as the world’s oldest Chinatown,” the Palace said.

“It stands as a testament to the shared heritage and deep-rooted ties between the Filipino and Chinese communities,” it added.

The Philippines and China established formal diplomatic relations on June 9, 1975.