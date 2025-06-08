THE low pressure area (LPA) spotted off the province of Catanduanes, and the prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat) would bring rains over several areas of the country, state weather bureau Pagasa said Sunday.

Weather specialist Daniel James Villamil of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in a 5 a.m. briefing that the LPA was estimated at 115 kilometers north of the municipality of Virac.



He said that it was unlikely to intensify within next 24 hours but could turn into a tropical depression in the next few days.

The LPA has been affecting the Bicol region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon where cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms would prevail.

Meanwhile, rains from habagat would be experienced in Metro Manila, MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), the rest of Visayas, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga, the Pagasa forecaster said.

The same weather system would also be bringing isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the country within the next 24-hour period, Pagasa said.

