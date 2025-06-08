MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology has launched the ‘Trabahong Digital’ program which aims to generate some eight million digital jobs by 2028.

“The rollout of this flagship program marks a bold step toward inclusive economic recovery and digital transformation under the leadership of newly appointed DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda,” Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso, the agency’s spokesman, said.

The announcement was made at the opening of the National ICT Month in Basco, Batanes, themed “Walang Iwanan sa Digital Bayanihan,” which highlights the agency’s commitment to leaving no Filipino behind in the digital age.

The DICT said it seeks to leverage the country’s growing digital economy by expanding internet connectivity nationwide, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, and by empowering Filipinos with digital skills that will enable them to work “anywhere, anytime.”

“The true spirit of progress and nation-building is when everyone rises together by helping one another,” Aguda said in a taped message.

The department will prioritize digital trust and safety by strengthening data privacy protocols and holding digital platforms such as Meta accountable for identifying and removing fake job advertisements. This is part of a broader move to safeguard digital workers and ensure the integrity of online job marketplaces.

In addition, the agency is working to modernize public service delivery by creating faster, simpler, and more user-friendly government e-services. These reforms are expected to make government transactions more efficient and accessible, particularly in remote communities.

“Driving the digital-first economy will maximize job opportunities and business growth through digital skills empowerment and by providing our people with the tools they need to succeed,” Aguda added.

The DICT expressed strong confidence in achieving its job creation goals, citing active partnerships with local government units, state universities and colleges, and private sector stakeholders.

The agency also affirmed its alignment with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s digital priorities: generating employment through the digital economy and ensuring nationwide internet connectivity.



