MANILA, Philippines—Globe Business has partnered with Google and global cloud consulting firm Searce to launch Google Agentspace in the Philippines, aiming to help enterprises improve productivity and streamline workflows through artificial intelligence (AI).

Google Agentspace is an AI-powered platform that integrates with more than 100 widely used business applications. It offers centralized search, intelligent agents, and automation tools designed to reduce inefficiencies in the workplace. The platform is now available through Globe Business.

The launch responds to longstanding challenges faced by enterprise teams, particularly in accessing information across multiple systems. A recent study on knowledge workers’ communication needs found that 89% of employees search across up to six sources daily, spending more than three hours locating data needed for their tasks.

“With Globe Business being first to offer Google Agentspace in the country, we’re combining deep market knowledge with end-to-end support to help enterprises adopt AI in a way that fits their operations,” said Globe Business head KD Dizon. “This effort is part of our commitment to help companies achieve digital transformation while maintaining a high standard of customer care.”

The local rollout also marks a collaboration between Globe Business and Searce to deliver cloud and AI solutions tailored to enterprise needs. Searce, which has worked with companies globally on cloud strategy, brings technical expertise to the partnership.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“Our partnership with Globe Business highlights our joint commitment to responsible AI adoption in the enterprise sector,” said Ferdie Saputil, Searce’s Country Manager for the Philippines. “Together, we aim to ensure that Filipino companies can maximize the benefits of tools like Google Agentspace throughout their digital transformation journey.”

Globe Business and Searce said they will provide full support throughout the adoption process—from onboarding to optimization. Google Agentspace also includes enterprise-grade security features to ensure safe integration into existing IT systems.

The platform is part of a broader push to help organizations in the Philippines leverage cloud-based technologies to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and remain competitive in an increasingly digital economy.



