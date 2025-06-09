MANILA, Philippines — Adamson University and the University of Santo Tomas (UST) called on the Senate to “forthwith proceed” with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“The entire Adamson University community stands united in our firm call for the Senate of the Philippines to forthwith proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte,” Adamson University said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The Constitution states that if the verified complaint or resolution of impeachment is filed by at least a third of all members of the House of Representatives, the same shall constitute the impeachment articles, “and trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed.”

“This is a clear constitutional order to act immediately, and does not in any way imply that the Senate has discretionary powers in this regard,” Adamson University added.

Also on Sunday, UST posted on Facebook an image with the words “Respect the Constitution,” “Fulfill the duty”, and “Forthwith proceed.”

Last Feb. 5, the House impeached Duterte and transmitted the impeachment complaint to the Senate.

On Feb. 18, 2025, Duterte filed before the Supreme Court a petition challenging the impeachment complaint.

Senate President Francis Escudero said the chamber will convene on June 11 to tackle the impeachment complaint.



