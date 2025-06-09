MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis Escudero on Monday evening took his oath as presiding officer for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The rest of the senators will take their oath as judges on Tuesday. The Senate will convene as impeachment court on June 11, Wednesday, as scheduled by Escudero.

After the Senate passed on third and final reading several pending bills, the minority bloc, composed of Sens. Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros, moved to convene the Senate as an impeachment court.

The session was suspended to allow the senators to discuss the motion among themselves.

The senators agreed to refer the complaint against Duterte to the Committee on Rules.

However, Sen. Bato Dela Rosa, a Duterte ally, asked whether their act of taking oath as judges would “trigger” the convening of the impeachment court.

Escudero maintained that he will convene the court on Wednesday. However, Pimentel disagreed.

“Tomorrow, when we take our oath we are convened as impeachment court. That is already convening the court as far as this representation is concerned,” Pimentel said.

Hontiveros echoed Pimentel’s view.

Dela Rosa earlier said that he would abide by Escudero’s schedule in convening the Senate as an impeachment court.

“I support you, Mr. President, whether we want it today or Wednesday, June 11, 2025. It is up to you. I am not a lawyer but I am somebody who hopes that our country will not be in a mess and we will remain united,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino during the plenary session.