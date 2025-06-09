Good day. Here are the stories of The Manila Times for Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

READ: Start impeach trial now – Pimentel

SENATE Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III on Monday called on fellow senators to fulfill their constitutional duty as he moved to immediately convene the Senate as an impeachment court to tackle the complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. Senate President Francis Escudero set the convening of the Senate as an impeachment court for June 11, Wednesday, but the Senate minority bloc wants to advance it. Pimentel said that “any further delay not only undermines the explicit mandate of the Constitution and our rules. It risks eroding public trust in the Senate’s capacity to uphold the accountability of public officers and the rule of law.”

READ: Govt wants smart, climate-resilient schools

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aims to transform traditional schools into “smart” and climate-resilient learning facilities with digitally empowered teachers. The president emphasized this initiative after spearheading the national kick-off of Brigada Eskwela 2025 at Tibagan Elementary School in San Miguel, Bulacan, on June 9, 2025. The Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with Khan Academy Philippines to install Smart Televisions, providing interactive courses aligned with the curriculum to equip students with foundational skills. To complement this, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has provided satellite-powered, all-weather internet to give students uninterrupted online access when they are in school.

READ: Lethal force last option – Torre

LETHAL force should be the last option in effecting the arrest of a criminal, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Nicolas Torre III said Monday. In a statement during his courtesy visit to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Torre also allayed the fears of police officers fabricating an arrest. He assured CHR officials that police officers will maintain the highest regard for human rights while doing their duty. Torre was responding to earlier concerns raised by the CHR relating to his statement that the number of arrests will be a factor in the assessment of police officers. CHR Chairman Richard Palpal-latoc said Torre is the first PNP chief to pay a courtesy visit to the commission.

BUSINESS: Warnings raised over US remittance tax plan

MONETARY authorities are studying the likely impact of a 3.5-percent tax on remittances contained in US President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which analysts said would ultimately weigh on economic growth if approved by Congress. Remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) — a key driver of domestic consumption and often described as one of the pillars of the Philippine economy — hit a record $38.3 billion last year, equivalent to 8.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Some 40 percent of that is classified as having come from the US, although this is mostly due to remittance centers in various cities abroad having coursed the money through banks that are mostly located in the US. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said they were still “trying to find out” the likely impact of a US remittance tax, adding that they were also “hoping” that it would not have a significant effect.

SPORTS: Thunder power past Pacers to level NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder, fueled by an efficient 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, thumped the Indiana Pacers, 123-107, on Sunday (Monday in Manila), punching back hard to level the NBA Finals at one game apiece. NBA Most Valuable Player Gilgeous-Alexander connected on 11 of 21 shots and added five rebounds, eight assists and four of Oklahoma City’s 10 steals as the Thunder bounced back from an agonizing game one defeat on their home floor. Jalen Williams added 19 points, and center Chet Holmgren bounced back from a lackluster six-point game one to score 15 points with six rebounds for the Thunder, who limited Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to 17 points, three rebounds and six assists with five turnovers.

READ: Opinion and editorial

Antonio Contreras, Yen Makabenta and Orlando Mercado are today’s frontpage columnists. Contreras’ piece is about senators backstabbing the Constitution while Makabenta says that everyone now wants to see Vice President Sara Duterte tried or convicted. Mercado ponders on Manny Pacquiao’s return to boxing in his column.

Today’s editorial is about the Department of Health’s call to declare a national emergency due to soaring HIV cases in the country.

For more news and information, read The Manila Times on print, subscribe to its digital edition or log on to www.manilatimes.net.