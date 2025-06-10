The southwest monsoon (habagat) would continue to bring cloudy skies with rain showers over Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, state weather agency Pagasa reported early Tuesday morning.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, it indicated it is monitoring a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), estimated to be 600 kilometers west-southwest of Bacnotan, La Union or 535 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of up to 55 kph and moving southwestward at 20 kph.

Pagasa weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said that Pagasa has not ruled out the possibility that the cyclone would enter PAR. Once inside, it would be codenamed ‘Auring,’ the first cyclone to hit the Philippines this year.

However, Dominguez said that the tropical depression is still very far-off to have a direct effect on the country’s weather.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said that habagat has been prevailing all over the archipelago, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers, at least, within the next 24 hours.

But Pagasa said that some areas in Luzon would only be experiencing isolated rain showers from localized thunderstorms.



