MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) to help deepen the country’s bilateral relations with China, and promote the Philippines “as a dependable partner for economic growth.”

In his speech during the oath-taking ceremony of the new FFCCCII officers in Binondo, Manila, Marcos attributed the seven decades of partnership to the contributions of the federation in driving commerce, education, and community service.

“You are uniquely positioned to help deepen our international partnerships, particularly, of course, with China. Stronger ties mean better trade, greater investments, and enhanced collaboration,” Marcos said.

“Use your platform to showcase the Philippines as a dependable partner for economic growth,” he added.

The President also urged the FFCCCII to champion small and medium-sized enterprises as the country advances towards achieving inclusive growth.

“Your leadership should not only focus on large enterprises. It is just as crucial that you empower small and medium-sized businesses. By uplifting them, you are also uplifting the entire economy and the entire nation,” he said.

Acknowledging the FFCCCII’s long history of contributing to commerce and national development, Marcos urged the federation to lead the country’s industries towards innovation.

“I challenge you now to lead with clarity. Steer our industries towards innovative strategies that are globally competitive, sustainable, and ready for the future,” he said.

Founded in 1954, the FFCCCII is the largest organization of Chinese-Filipino businessmen and a private sector partner of the government in national development, advocating for business and economic growth while supporting various philanthropic and civic initiatives.

The federation’s recent projects include the lighting of the historic Jones Bridge and the ongoing beautification efforts in the Binondo Chinatown district.

During the event, the FFCCCII also turned over to Marcos a scale model of a two-classroom school building, reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility.

The donation is part of the federation’s long-running “Operation: Barrio Schools” Program which has constructed over 6,500 public school buildings nationwide to address educational gaps in underserved communities.