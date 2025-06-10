MANILA, Philippines — The Senate, acting as an impeachment court, issued a writ of summons on Tuesday, June 10, directing Vice President Sara Duterte to respond to the allegations against her.

The writ directs Duterte to file her answer to the complaint within a non-extendible period of ten days from receipt of the summons. Prosecutors will have five days to respond.

Senate President Francis Escudero said that the issuance of the writ is proof that the impeachment process remains active.

Senate President Francis Escudero bangs the gavel after senators took their oath as judges in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. AFP PHOTO Senate President Francis Escudero bangs the gavel after senators took their oath as judges in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. AFP PHOTO

The move followed the vote of 18 senators to remand the Articles of Impeachment to the House of Representatives.

“The intention of the Senate in the recent vote is clear. There is no intention to dismiss this case,” Escudero said.

He clarified that the vote did not imply any judgment regarding violations associated with the one-year ban or signal the 20th Congress’ desire to abandon the impeachment complaint.

“There is every intention by this impeachment court to comply with the rules, at least insofar as the issuance of the summons under our Rules and during the 19th Congress,” he said.

Escudero emphasized that the vote earlier in the day did not constitute a ruling on whether the House of Representatives violated the constitutional one-year ban on multiple impeachment attempts, nor did it preempt the action of the incoming 20th Congress.

“The intention is to give the prosecutors the opportunity to address legal concerns without wasting the court’s time or pre-judging the matter,” he said.

Under Article 7 of the Senate Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trials, the issuance of a summons follows the formal organization of the court and the presentation of the Articles of Impeachment.