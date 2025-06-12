MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday led the commemoration of the country’s 127th Independence Day, enjoining Filipinos to celebrate and cherish the freedom they enjoy.

The President and the first family led the flag-raising ceremony at Luneta Park in Manila, followed by wreath-laying rites in honor of the nation’s heroes.

Marcos then proceeded to the Quirino Grandstand for the Kalayaan Parade, which features seven themed floats revisiting pivotal events in Philippine history.

Each float presents a story of heroism from different regions, giving life to key moments that shaped the nation’s journey to freedom.

Also featured in the parade were members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines representing the ongoing commitment to national sovereignty and public service.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Adding vibrance to the program is a festival parade that showcases iconic celebrations from various provinces. These performances highlight the country’s rich cultural heritage and the unique traditions that have flourished through generations of freedom.

In the afternoon, the President will host the Independence Day vin d’ honneur for the diplomatic corps in Malacañang.

This year’s Independence Day celebration brings together history, patriotism and culture, a unified tribute to the legacy of Filipino heroes and a hopeful step toward a stronger and more united future.

In his message, Marcos called on Filipinos to value the nation’s heritage by defending the nation against “those who seek to diminish the strength of our people.”

He stressed the importance of honoring the country’s “priceless freedom” by building a nation “worthy of the sacrifices made by our heroes.

“That is why we must value our heritage by striving for excellence in preserving our rights and freedoms ensuring that they are used solely for the improvement and protection of our citizenry,” Marcos said.

“So, let us continue to bear the vigor of our ancestors as we defend our nation against those who seek to diminish the strength of our people,” he added.