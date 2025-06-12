MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Airlines (PAL) is giving out reduced fares for flights between Manila and Singapore, as well as Manila and Osaka, as part of its biggest seat sale of the year.

The special fare offers are in celebration of the country’s 127th Independence Day and are available until June 15, 2025.

The airline said that these discounted rates aimed to make international travel — whether business or leisure — more accessible for Filipinos. It added that with these lower fares, passengers can explore Singapore’s iconic landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands and the Clarke Quay area, and sample the city’s diverse culinary offerings.

Meanwhile, Osaka serves as a gateway to Japan’s Kansai region, allowing travelers to experience the historical and cultural richness of Kyoto, Nara, Kobe, and surrounding destinations.

PAL added that as a full-service carrier, it assures passengers of a comfortable flying experience that includes in-flight meals, refreshments, and seamless connectivity – all delivered with the trademark warmth of Filipino hospitality.

Travelers are encouraged to book their flights before the June 15 deadline to take advantage of these limited-time offers. The flag carrier advised travelers to visit http://bit.ly/PALIDSSPH.



