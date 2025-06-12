MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Thursday night said that the Low Pressure Area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) intensified and developed into a tropical depression, which has been named “Auring.”

In its 11 p.m. advisory, the weather bureau said the storm was 295 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes, with winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph moving north-northwest at 15 kph.

No tropical cyclone signal has been raised as of posting time.

Heavy rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters may affect Batanes and Cagayan, resulting in localized floods in urbanized and low-lying areas and those which are near rivers, the weather bureau said. Landslide is possible “in highly susceptible areas,” it said.

“Forecast rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas. Moreover, impacts in some areas may be worsened by significant antecedent rainfall,” Pagasa said.

“The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Pagasa Regional Services Division may issue Heavy Rainfall Warnings, Rainfall/Thunderstorm Advisories, and other severe weather information specific to their areas of responsibility as appropriate,” the weather bureau added.



