MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) announced rate adjustments by the concessionaires in Metro Manila and nearby areas in the third quarter of the year due to movements in foreign exchange.

The Maynilad Water Services Inc. will increase its rates by P0.005 percubic meter while Manila Water Company Inc. will drop by P0.12 per cubic meter.

“The reason for the changes of the concessionaire rates is due to the peso having weakened against the Yen and Euro but strengthened against the US Dollar. Maynilad and Manila Water have different foreign currency loan mix,” MWSS-RO Chief Regulator Patrick Ty said in a message.

In the 2nd quarter, Manila Water implemented a Foreign Currency Development Adjustment (FCDA) of P0.65 per cubic meter while Maynilad retained its rates.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



