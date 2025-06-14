MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is open to facilitating a dialogue between the Senate and the House of Representatives to resolve internal disagreements, but will not intervene in the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, Malacañang said.

This, after the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa) raised “grave constitutional questions” on the Senate’s move to return the articles of impeachment to the House.

In a press briefing on Friday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos was willing to talk to Senate President Chiz Escudero and Speaker Martin Romualdez to thresh out their differences, but not when it comes to the impeachment process.

“The President is open to any dialogue to promote cooperation and the stability of democracy in the country,” Castro told reporters.

Philconsa, led by retired Chief Justice Renato Puno, argued that the Senate’s action posed “grave constitutional questions” and undermines the integrity of the impeachment process.

The group urged the Senate to uphold its constitutional duty and proceed with the trial in accordance with the rule of law.

Castro said the President respected the views of legal experts and institutions but reiterated his commitment to democratic processes.

“The President respects every opinion of a person or group,” she said. “As the President said yesterday, the real enemy of freedom is indifference.”

When asked whether the President planned to meet with Escudero and Romualdez amid the institutional tensions, Castro said both leaders attended the Independence Day reception in Malacañang on Thursday.

The Palace official said that Marcos remained hopeful that, despite tensions, Congress would maintain institutional integrity.

“The President believes and trusts that any disagreements will be resolved between the two chambers,” Castro said.

While Marcos does not plan to initiate a meeting with the Senate and House leaders on the impeachment matter, Castro said the President was ready to engage on other legislative issues.

“It’s possible if it’s about other issues. It depends on how serious the issue becomes… The President will assess the situation,” she said.