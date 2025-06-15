MANILA, Philippines— The Bankers Association of the Philippines lauded the credentials of Information and Communications Secretary Henry Aguda, saying he can be the key for a stronger collaboration between the agency and the banking sector to strengthen cybersecurity.

“Secretary Aguda’s credentials have earned hefty praise from President Marcos, with the President expressing confidence in his ability to steer the country towards technological innovation,” the BAP said in a statement.

The President earlier said that under the leadership of Aguda, digital transformation will be realized faster, enabling Filipinos to enjoy new technology.

Aguda was appointed in March 2025 to replace Ivan Uy. Prior to his appointment, he was the president and chief executive officer of Union Digital Bank.

He also has extensive experience in the private sector, being part of the boards of various companies like the City Savings Bank, UBX Philippines, Insular Health Care, and Bank Net.

Aguda’s appointment was not fully discussed for confirmation during the Commission on Appointment (CA) hearing early last week reportedly for lack of time.

President Marcos is expected to reappoint Aguda as interim secretary for him to continue to perform as DICT chief in acting capacity.

Expressing their deep concern on the issue of cybersecurity, the bankers said the “industry’s future initiatives come at a critical point for the Marcos administration, with public policy likely to have a significant impact on Philippine banks.”

The BAP has enumerated undertakings for which it needs a closer collaboration with the DICT, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the National Privacy Commission such as joint public advisories, creation of national scam database to make it easier to hold cybercriminals accountable, launch of consumer education campaigns, real-time coordination protocols between the private sector and government agencies, and standardization of scam typologies.”



