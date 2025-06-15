MANILA, Philippines — The First Family on Sunday paid tribute to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., sharing anecdotes in separate videos of how he has taught and inspired them as individuals and as a family.

Youngest son William Vincent, or Vinny, shared how the President knows “more than five languages” and more than the gifts he has showered him and his brothers, it is time spent together “doing something” he treasures the most.

“Whether it’s kayaking or just watching TV. Even if it’s just being together in the same room is really nice,” he said.

One advice Vinny noted the chief executive always tells him is to not “let other people’s emotions get in the way of what you’re trying to do and what you believe in.”

Middle child Joseph Simon said Marcos is the best possible father he could ever have.

“I couldn’t have gone anywhere without you. I love you so much. And I hope you are having the best Father’s Day possible. Love you to bits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander or Sandro said the one quality he admires in his father is his ability to face challenges head on.

“Thank you for everything that you do for the country, and for standing up for what you believe is right. For being resolute in the face of adversity. And I hope that despite your busy, busy schedule, you can at least hopefully find some time to rest,” he said.

“I couldn’t ask for a better dad. I couldn’t ask for a better mentor. And I couldn’t ask for anyone better than you to work with. So, thank you for imparting your wisdom to me. Thank you for teaching me what is right, and thank you for all the sound advice that you give me, which I really, really do need from you sometimes. So, once again, happy, happy Father’s Day, and thank you for being such a great dad. And thank you, again, for everything that you do for this country. Love you, Pop!” he said.

Meanwhile, in a post on Facebook and Instagram, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos praised the President for being “not just an amazing dad’ but also being “the heart of our home.”

She described her husband as “the calm in our chaos and the king of our castle”.

“Today, we celebrate the man our children look up to and the husband I still look at with love and occasional exasperation. Love you forever,” the First Lady said.