With 61.6 million base subscribers, Globe Telecoms will focus on innovation to boost customer satisfaction, President and CEO Carl Cruz said.

In a statement, Globe said that in the first quarter of 2025, 87% of Globe’s total service revenues came from data, up from 85% the previous year, a strong sign that Filipinos are embracing a digital-first lifestyle.

Globe mobile customers also expanded to 61.6 million subscribers as of end-March 2025, up 5% from 58.8 million a year earlier. Globe broadband customers also grew to 1.83 million as of end-March 2025, up from 1.72 million in the same period last year.

“We’re not just going digital for the sake of it,” said Cruz. “We’re building solutions that reflect real needs, real affordability, and real stories of connection. That means helping students with their online learning, helping an OFW see their family over a clear video call, or allowing small businesses to receive payments digitally. These moments are what matter.”

This approach has resonated with customers, as the number in April showed that GFiber Prepaid (GFP) earned a standout Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 67—a strong indicator of satisfaction and trust among value-conscious households.

GFP continues to reshape the home connectivity market. With 70% reload rates, the highest among prepaid fiber brands, and a stellar 53% quarter-on-quarter subscriber growth, the product is expanding rapidly into income-challenged households, proof that affordable, on-demand fiber is unlocking real demand.

“These numbers are indicative that customers prefer our service,” Cruz added. “We’ll keep innovating, investing, and pushing technology forward, but always with the customer in mind. When you build with empathy, the impact follows.”



