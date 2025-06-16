MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino caregiver in Israel is in critical condition while two others were also injured when a missile launched by Iran struck their residence during the early hours of June 15.

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv said it has extended aid to the three Filipinos as it continues to coordinate with Israeli authorities to ensure that all affected Filipinos receive the help they need.

The Filipina caregiver remains in critical condition at the Shamir Medical Center, the embassy posted on Facebook on Sunday (Monday in Manila).

“She sustained severe injuries to her heart and lungs and continues to receive intensive medical care. Her doctors and nurses say they are doing everything they can, but her condition remains life-threatening,” the embassy said.

The two other Filipinos—a 43-year-old woman who underwent emergency surgery and a 44-year-old man with injuries to his arm and leg—are receiving treatment at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

“We are doing everything within our means to reach and assist our nationals affected by this crisis,” Philippine Ambassador to Israel Aileen Mendiola said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families, especially our kababayan (fellow citizen) who is now fighting for her life. We ask the Filipino community to join us in praying for her survival and healing,” Mendiola said.

The embassy is coordinating with hospital social workers and the Rehovot local government to ensure that, upon discharge, the victims will be transferred to appropriate shelters, granted their due compensation and benefits, and properly assisted in their recovery.



