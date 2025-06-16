MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launched on Monday its “May Huli Ka” website, a digital platform designed to display traffic violations captured under the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP).

The event, held at the MMDA’s Communications and Command Center in Pasig City, showcased the agency’s latest effort to enhance transparency in traffic enforcement.

The website allows motorists to check if they have been flagged for violations through MMDA’s surveillance cameras and provides an option to contest citations if they believe they were wrongly penalized.

MMDA Chairman Don Artes and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III led the unveiling, emphasizing the system’s role in reducing confrontations between enforcers and drivers while ensuring accountability.

“This platform empowers the public to be informed and to assert their rights,” said Artes. “Transparency is key to earning the trust of our road users.”

While the MMDA did not demonstrate the website’s interface during the launch, officials said the system had undergone rigorous testing to minimize errors.

Motorists were advised to monitor the MMDA’s official channels for updates on the website’s full public rollout.



