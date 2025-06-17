MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Chiz Escudero emphasized the importance of transparency in the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte, stating that there is no need for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to step in and resolve the ongoing standoff between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Escudero remarked in response to a media query about whether he would agree to a Palace-mediated dialogue between him and House leaders to resolve their differences on the impeachment trial proceedings.

Escudero made it clear on Monday that the issue of impeachment should remain an open discussion rather than be confined to closed-door meetings. “If there is something to be discussed, it should be done in the impeachment court for the sake of transparency and accountability,” he asserted, highlighting the Senate’s role as the impeachment court.

The Senate President reiterated that once the impeachment process is underway, all communications should be conducted through formal pleadings, instead of relying on press releases, informal meetings, or social media channels.

Escudero also reminded the House that it’s essential to recognize their distinct roles in the impeachment process. “The Senate is the impeachment court, while the lower House serves as the prosecution. Since the Senate orders the prosecution, the House must follow suit,” he said.

