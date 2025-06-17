MANILA, Philipppines — Majority of Filipinos disapprove of the Senate’s decision to return the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House of Representatives, according to a latest survey..

The mobile-based poll conducted by Tangere on June 16–17, 2025 said 57 percent of respondents disagreed with the Senate’s move, while 20 percent supported it. The remaining 23 percent were undecided.

The disapproval was strongest in Luzon, particularly in Metro Manila, Southern Luzon, Central Luzon, and Northern Luzon. Meanwhile, support for the Senate’s action was largely driven by respondents in Duterte’s home regions of Davao and Northern Mindanao.

Among those who disagreed with the decision, 23 percent viewed it as a violation of the constitutional process, while 22 percent saw it as a deliberate delaying tactic.

Despite their disapproval of the Senate’s action, 25 percent of dissenting respondents said they believed Vice President Duterte was innocent of the charges listed in the impeachment articles, which include betrayal of public trust and graft and corruption.

These respondents expressed the view that Duterte should be given the opportunity to defend herself in a full impeachment trial.

The non-commissioned survey polled 1,200 respondents nationwide, using stratified quota-based random sampling. It has a margin of error of ±2.77 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. Respondents were distributed across the country: 12 percent from the National Capital Region (NCR), 23 percent from Northern Luzon, 22 percent from Southern Luzon, 20 percent from the Visayas, and 23 percent from Mindanao.



