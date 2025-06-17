SEN. Bong Go on Tuesday lauded the ratification of Senate Bill 2974, or the Expanded Philippine Science High School (PSHS) System Act.
The measure mandates the construction of PSHS campuses in every region except the National Capital Region, which already hosts the main campus.
To promote equitable access, the bill limits each province to one campus to ensure that educational opportunities are distributed evenly nationwide.
Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go. Contributed photo
To guarantee sustainability of expansion, the bill mandates a comprehensive national review of the institution’s performance 15 years after enactment.
The result would be the basis if expanding beyond the two-campus-per-region limit would be necessary.
The PSHS shall be under the administrative supervision of the Department of Science and Technology.