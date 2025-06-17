AS predicted, the low pressure area (LPA) off Batangas has dissipated and only three weather systems – easterlies, intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms – are affecting the entire archipelago, the national weather agency said on Wednesday.

In particular, the easterlies – winds that pass through the Pacific Ocean and carry humid, warm weather – have been bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the eastern section of the country.

Affected areas include Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, Oriental Mindoro, and Marinduque, weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) that said the ITCZ – an imaginary line where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet – is bringing the same weather pattern and is affecting Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, and Tawi-Tawi.

The rest of Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley, meanwhile, would be experiencing partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

Citing weather data and analysis, Estareja said that Pagasa has not monitored any low pressure areas entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility.



