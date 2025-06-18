MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defended his decision to appoint General Nicolas Torre III as Philippine National Police (PNP) choice, saying he saw in the official qualities which would ensure the police force accomplish his orders.

“The statistics are telling you crime rate is down, drug seizures are up. That’s not enough. People should feel comfortable to walk in the night around their neighborhood that they can send their child to the sari-sari store. That’s what’s needed,” Marcos said in the second episode of his podcast.

“Nick Torre is effective at that. And holding the position of chief PNP, we instigated already this new program of cops on the beat. It was immediately felt. That’s the only y way to regain the trust and that’s the only way people will feel safe,” he added.

Both Marcos and Torre drew flak for the appointment, with critical saying was a “reward” for the police official’s hand in the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte, side-by-side the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and his eventual turnover to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands to face charges of crimes against humanity in connection with his bloody war on drugs as mayor of Davao City and later on as president.

Malacañang refuted this, insisting that the designation of Torre as top policeman, despite there being more senior officers in the short list of candidates, is “the President’s discretion” which is considered “to be absolute” and he is confident that there will be no demoralization among their ranks.

