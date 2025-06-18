MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,352 out of 2,075 (65.16 percent) examinees passed the licensure examination for architects.

The top 10 of the LEA is as follows:

King Nixon Castro Mabanta – Pangasinan State University-Urdaneta (88.10 percent) Napoleon Marion Clarke Fernandez Mui – University of Santo Tomas (85.70 percent) Leymar Jake Gandela Tamani – University of Pangasinan (85.50 percent) Johnsmer Pacatang Atay – Western Mindanao State University-Zamboanga City (84.90 percent) Xylene Athena Gonzales Mariano – Technological Institute of the Philippines-Quezon City; Jezreel Angelo Aseron Tan – Mapúa University (84.70 percent) Julius Karl Aniar Magno – Palawan State University-Puerto Princesa (84.30 percent) Nika Soleil Uy Enriquez – University of the Philippines-Diliman (84.30 percent) Paul Michael Acosta Gabinete – Palawan State University-Puerto Princesa (84.20 percent) Franchezka Lei Velasco Magtira – UST (83.90 percent) Francheska Adriana Labine Balisi, Marielle Kaitlin Yu Lau – UST; Rey Justine Domo Intong – UP Mindanao (83.70 percent)

The LEA was taken last June 11 and 13 at the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga

Full text of the Official Result Click here

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



