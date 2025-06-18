MANILA, PHilippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced that it has found sufficient evidence to indict a Chinese identified as Gong Wen Li, also known as “Kelly,” for the kidnap-slay of Chinese-Filipino businessman Anson Que.

The resolution comes after the DOJ completed its preliminary investigation into the March 29 abduction and killing of Que—also known as Anson Tan—and his driver, Armanie Pabillo.

The victims were last seen traveling in a black Lexus van en route to Parañaque City. Their disappearance was reported after Que’s family received ransom demands. Despite the ransom being paid, both victims were killed. Their bodies were discovered the following day in Rodriguez, Rizal and the van was found abandoned.

Justice officials said that the resolution directed the filing of two separate charges of kidnapping for ransom with homicide against Gong.

Meanwhile, Que’s son, Alvin, has been cleared of any wrongdoing due to lack of evidence linking him to the crime.

The DOJ also recommended that three other respondents—Yuan Haohua, Yuan Fanquiang, and Lee Hsiao Ting—be referred to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group for further case build-up in connection with possible violations of the Access Devices Regulation Act (AFASA Law).

The department clarified that the issuance of the resolution was not a finding of guilt, but a determination that there was prima facie evidence warranting the filing of charges and proceeding to trial.

The DOJ said the respondents were entitled to due process and full constitutional protections as the case moved through the court system.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reaffirmed the department’s commitment to a fair and objective investigation, saying that decisions are grounded on evidence and legal principles, not public pressure or presumption.

“The public can be assured that this case, as with all cases, is being handled to the utmost level of objectivity and accountability,” Remulla said.



