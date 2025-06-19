MANILA, Philippines — A record number of Philippine Universities and Colleges have entered the University Impact Rankings of Times Higher Education (THE) for 2025, which was released Wednesday night.

A total of 113 Philippine colleges and universities were included in the rankings, which measures their progress based on their adherence to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

This is double than the 56 Philippine schools that were included in the 2024 impact rankings.

Leading is the Ateneo de Manila University, ranked 101-200 in adherence to the SDGs, followed by Batangas State University, Isabela State University, University of the Philippines and Caraga State University managed by the Ampayon Campus.

Rounding out the top 10 are Ifugao State University, Leyte Normal University, Mariano Marcos State University, Saint Louis University, and the University of Santo Tomas.

Western Sydney University of Australia is number one ranked school in terms of sustainability for the fourth consecutive year, while Universitas Airlangga of Indonesia is the most sustainable institution from an emerging economy.



