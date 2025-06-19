(UPDATE) MALACAÑANG on Thursday announced the latest changes in the Cabinet, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. retaining at least six government heads and dismissing three other officials, including his two advisers.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President retained Government Service Insurance System President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso; Land Bank of the Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lynette Ortiz; Development Bank of the Philippines President and CEO Michael de Jesus; National Irrigation Administration Administrator Eduardo Guillen; Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Melquiades Robles; and PhilHealth acting President and CEO Edwin Mercado.

Castro said the President accepted the courtesy resignations of Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Secretary Mark Mendoza, Presidential Adviser on Military and Police Affairs Roman Felix, and Philippine National Oil Co.-Renewables Corp. Chairman John Arenas.

The Palace official said the fate of other government officials would be announced in the coming days as the evaluations continue.

“The acceptance of courtesy resignations and the decision to retain some officials is proof that the performance of agency heads and other leaders continues to be evaluated,” Castro said.

“They should expect that more names may still be added to the list of those who could be retained or removed,” she added.

Castro said that there was no decision yet for Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Marcos had asked all his Cabinet secretaries to submit their courtesy resignations following the 2025 midterm elections to recalibrate his administration’s priorities and services.

Marcos said he planned to make performance evaluations of the government on a quarterly basis, to include all undersecretaries and other heads of agencies.

“We will check if their target will be achieved on a quarterly basis, and we will be much more rigorous in looking at the performance, not only at the top level but all the way,” he said. “I’m sure you will see more changes in the future.”



