MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wanted to increase to 50 percent the current fare discount for students and senior citizens from the previous 20 percent to ease their financial burden.

In his latest podcast aired on Friday, the President said that the students, like the senior citizens, were the most vulnerable sectors of society that also needed greater support.

“Everywhere I go, seniors and students get a discount—a big one, 50 percent,” the President said.

“Students usually don’t have money, and seniors have limited resources. So why should we burden them further?” he added.

