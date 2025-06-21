MANILA, Philippines — NLEX Corporation on Saturday announced that it has started repair works on the Marliao Overpass Bridge, which was struck by a truck back in March.

In a statement, the NLEX Corporation said the bridge was constructed before the rehabilitation of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEx) and has a vertical clearance of 4.27 meters in both directions.

“It is not part of the NLEX Concession, nonetheless, NLEX conducts necessary repairs on the bridge to ensure its structural integrity for the NLEX motorists,” NLEX Corp.’s statement read.

“For the past several years, NLEX has actively sought support from the government for the structural upgrading of the bridge,” it added.

NLEX Corp. also said it was offering to construct a new bridge, along with the fixing of the Marilao Overpass Bridge.

“In the interest of public safety, NLEX offers to construct a new and upgraded bridge to support the plans of the relevant National and Local Government agencies,” it said.

Last March 19, the Marilao Overpass Bridge sustained damage, after two trucks that exceeded the bridge’s vertical clearance struck it, causing road closures along two northbound lanes near Marilao in Bulacan.

On Wednesday, one person was killed and six were injured after an 18-wheel cargo truck struck the bridge’s bottom portion.

Toll relief was temporarily imposed on NLEx northbound from Balintawak in Quezon City to Meycauayan, Bulacan starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday to facilitate the immediate repair of the bridge.



