MODERATE to at times heavy rains due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the southwest monsoon (‘habagat’) might be possible in some Luzon and Visayas areas, the state-run weather agency warned on Sunday.

Despite the two prevailing weather systems, Robert Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the agency has not monitored any low pressure areas (LPAs) entering the country’s area of responsibility in the coming days.

The southwest monsoon would prevail over most parts of the archipelago for this week, the Pagasa forecaster said.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ –an imaginary line where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet –would be particularly affecting Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos).

Habagat, on the other hand, would be bringing scattered and isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in several Luzon areas, including Metro Manila and CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), the national weather bureau said.

The rest of the country would be experiencing partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms within a 24-hour forecast period, Pagasa said.



