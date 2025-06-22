(UPDATE) WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said US air strikes on Sunday “totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites, as Washington joined Israel’s war with Tehran in a flashpoint moment for the Middle East.

In a televised address, Trump warned the United States would hit more targets if Iran did not make peace quickly. Hours later, Iran launched two waves of attacks against long-time foe Israel.

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said from the White House, adding the crucial underground nuclear enrichment plant of Fordo had been targeted along with facilities at Isfahan and Natanz.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” he added.

Trump’s intervention — despite his past pledges to avoid another “forever war” — threatens to dramatically widen the conflict, after Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign on Iran last week, with Tehran vowing to retaliate if Washington joined in.

FORDO HIT This handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant in central Iran on June 14, 2025. President Donald Trump said on June 21, 2025, the US military has carried out a ‘very successful attack’ on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo. Photo by Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the US strikes, saying Trump’s decision to “target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history.”

In response, Iran’s armed forces said they targeted multiple sites in Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport, the country’s main international gateway near Tel Aviv.

Israeli rescuers said at least 23 people were wounded. Police said at least three impacts were reported.

One of them was the Ramat Aviv area of Tel Aviv, tearing holes in the facades of apartment blocks.

“Houses here were hit very, very badly,” said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. “Fortunately, one of them was slated for demolition and reconstruction, so there were no residents inside.

“Those who were in the shelter are all safe and well. The damage is very, very extensive, but in terms of human life, we are OK.”

Israel said it had launched fresh strikes on western Iran.

The military said it had “struck missile launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory, soldiers in the Iranian Armed Forces, and swiftly neutralized the launchers that launched missiles toward Israeli territory a short while ago.”

‘Many targets left’

Iranian media confirmed Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz were hit.

Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian foreign minister, condemned the US attacks as “lawless and criminal,” saying Tehran reserved the right to defend its sovereignty.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” he posted on X.

“Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

A military tasked with civil defense and recovery operations surveys the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. AP photo

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not detected any increase in radiation levels at key nuclear sites in Iran following the strikes and Tehran said Sunday there were “no signs of contamination.”

Saudi Arabia said no radioactive effects were detected in the Gulf and voiced “great concern” over the US strikes.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Iran to “return to the negotiating table” over its nuclear ambitions.

Nuclear negotiator Oman condemned the US strikes and called for de-escalation.

Trump had previously said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join Israel’s campaign — but acted much sooner.

The US leader said future attacks would be “far greater” unless Iran reached a diplomatic solution.

“Remember, there are many targets left,” he said.

US media reported the strikes were carried out by B-2 stealth bombers dropping bunker-buster bombs, as well as submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles.

‘Bombs’

Earlier on Truth Social, Trump said a “full payload of BOMBS” was dropped on Fordo, adding that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Pictures posted by the White House showed Trump in a red “Make America Great Again” cap meeting with top national security officials in the Situation Room ahead of the strikes.

Following his address, Trump warned Iran against “any retaliation.” Iran and its proxies have previously attacked US military bases in Iraq and elsewhere in the region.

Iran’s Houthi allies in Yemen had on Saturday threatened to resume their attacks on US vessels in the Red Sea if Washington joined the war.

Trump had stepped up his rhetoric against Iran since Israel first struck Iran on June 13, repeating his insistence that it could never have a nuclear weapon.

Israel and Iran have traded wave after wave of devastating strikes since then.

Trump spoke to Netanyahu after the attacks, while the United States also gave key ally Israel a “heads up” before the strikes, a senior White House official told Agence France-Presse.

Iran denies seeking an atomic bomb, and on Saturday its president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said the Islamic republic’s right to pursue a civilian nuclear program “cannot be taken away… by threats or war.”