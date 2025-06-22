MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecoms has launched its flagship Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), an initiative that aims to provide Filipinos with practical knowledge to navigate digital spaces responsibly.

In line with the celebration of National ICT Month this June with the theme “Walang Iwanan sa Digital Bayanihan,” Globe reaffirmed its commitment to building a safe and inclusive digital future for all Filipinos.

The DTP program reached over 11,600 students and educators in 2025, promoting responsible digital citizenship and privacy awareness in an increasingly connected world.

Globe has brought DTP to schools and communities nationwide, including Bulacan State University, Universidad De Manila, Cebu Technological University, and Northern Iloilo State University. Through engaging workshops facilitated by Globe’s volunteer ambassadors, the program delivers age-appropriate, localized content to young learners, educators, and even senior citizens.

The program tackles real-world issues such as data privacy, cyber safety, and identity protection and helps empower users to be more mindful of their digital footprints and to contribute responsibly to the digital community.

“As we celebrate ICT Month, we are reminded that technology should be a force for inclusion and empowerment. Through programs like DTP, we are helping ensure that every Filipino, from students to seniors, can participate in the digital economy safely and responsibly,” Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto said.

As online scams, phishing, and identity theft continue to grow more sophisticated, Globe reaffirm their commitment to online safety especially for children.

In long-standing partnership with SaferKids PH, Globe champions online safety of children, to protect them from the dangers of the internet such as online sexual abuse and exploitation and cybercrimes.

The DTP program helps participants recognize online threats, avoid risky behaviors such as oversharing, and adopt safe practices when using social media or conducting online transactions.

Globe invited more schools, local government units and community organizations to partner and bring the Digital Thumbprint Program to more Filipinos for free. As digital spaces become more complex, collaborative efforts are key to building a secure and privacy-respecting digital society.



