MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Monday afternoon received Vice President Sara Duterte’s answer to the impeachment complaint against her.

In her Answer Ad Cautelam, Duterte said that the complaint should be dismissed because “[i]t is void ab initio for violating the One-Year Bar Rule.”

The House of Representatives, which has the power to initiate impeachment cases, impeached Duterte in February 2025 over alleged misuse of confidential funds, among others.

Under the 1987 Constitution, only the Senate can try and decide impeachment cases.

The Senate as impeachment court issued a writ of summons which gave Duterte 10 days to respond to the impeachment complaint.

