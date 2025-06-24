THE low pressure area (LPA) off Batangas has a chance of developing into a tropical depression in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

But over the next 24 hours, the weather disturbance, which was estimated at 290 kilometers west of Ambulong, Tanauan City in Batangas province, would be unlikely to intensify, weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said.

“Citing Pagasa’s data and analysis, the LPA has a medium chance or it is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours but there is a possibility in the coming days,” Dominguez reiterated.

Just the same, the Pagasa forecaster said it is bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan.

The state-run weather agency Pagasa said that the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ would be affecting most parts of the archipelago including Metro Manila, its adjoining provinces as well as Bicol Region, Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula in Mindanao.

“We could expect scattered rains and thunderstorms in these areas due to habagat,” Dominguez said.

The rest of Luzon, on one hand, would be experiencing isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, the national weather bureau said.



