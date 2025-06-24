MANILA, Philippines — A power bank exploded at the first security screening checkpoint of Roxas Airport on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

The power bank, with a capacity of 72,000 milliampere-hours (mAh), was found by the CAAP in the luggage of a woman traveling to Manila.

According to reports, the power bank exceeded the permitted 160 watt-hour allowable capacity permitted on board an aircraft.

The passenger initially claimed that the device had been allowed on her inbound flight from Manila.

Roxas Airport authorities informed the woman that she would not be permitted to bring the item onto the plane because it exceeded the allowable limit. She later agreed to turn it over to a companion waiting outside the terminal.

While preparations for its transfer were underway, the power bank unexpectedly sparked and caught fire on the examination table after passing through x-ray machine.

A security guard at the airport quickly used a fire extinguisher to try to put out the flames, but the power bank exploded a short time later.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and there was no significant damage to equipment nearby as a result of the incident.

CAAP commended the swift and effective response of the airport security and Office for Transportation Security screening staff.

The incident, according to CAAP, underscores the importance of strict compliance with aviation safety regulations, particularly regarding lithium-ion powered devices such as power banks.

CAAP reminded all travelers to review airline and airport safety policies prior to travel to help ensure a safe and secure air transport environment.

