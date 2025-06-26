MANILA, Philippines — Except for isolated downpours, the weather condition over Luzon and the Visayas would be generally fair but scattered rains would prevail in Mindanao due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has been continuously monitoring the tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said.



“So far, it would not have direct effect in the country,” the Pagasa forecaster said.

She said the ITCZ – imaginary line where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet – has been affecting Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental where cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms would be likely.

The southwest monsoon or “habagat,” is prevailing over Kalayaan Islands where similar weather patterns would prevail, the national weather agency said.

Habagat is also bringing isolated rains over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of Palawan.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country would be experiencing partly cloudy to overcast skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the localized thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, the state-run weather agency said.



