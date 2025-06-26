MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Thursday said an investigation was underway regarding the alleged collusion between security personnel of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and unscrupulous taxi drivers preying on unsuspecting passengers.

In a briefing in Malacañang, DOTr Secretary Vivencio Dizon said that apart from the reported overcharging of taxis, the supposed “60-40 extortion scheme” was now also being investigated.

“We know that overcharging has been happening, but perhaps the most surprising information that we got is this 60-40 scheme that we are currently investigating. Our investigation is ongoing and we will investigate both the side of the taxis and operators and more importantly, the airport police division of the MIAA (Manila International Airport Authority),” Dizon said in Filipino.

“So, maybe we should just let (Office for Transportation Security) General (Arthur) Bisnar and GM (Eric Jose) Ines do their work and we will report to the public immediately when there is a result,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) also started recalibrating meters of airport taxis to ensure pricing of fares are according to the set guidelines.

“The LTFRB and LTO (Land Transportation Office) are there every day and I hope these abusive taxi drivers and their accomplices in the airport police will be scared because we will not stop. And if ever they get caught, we will not be lenient,” Dizon stated.

“We already have five removed from their positions and the in-depth investigation is ongoing,” he added.



