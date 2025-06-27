MANILA, Philippines — Because they are allies of Vice President Sara Duterte, an opposition group called on senators Ronald Dela Rosa and Bong Go to inhibit as senator-judges in the impeachment proceedings.

In a statement, Tindig Pilipinas cited dela Rosa’s argument that the House of Representatives violated the constitutional provision that “no impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year.” Go seconded this motion.

“Tindig Pilipinas calls on Senators Go and dela Rosa to inhibit themselves as senator-judges when the Impeachment Court reconvenes in the 20th Congress,” the coalition said.

The opposition group said the pair were trying to sabotage the proceedings.

“Vice President Duterte’s allies in the Senate are clearly trying to sabotage the impeachment proceedings. They are far removed from the impartiality that she herself demands of other senator-judges,” the group said.

“The solution is simple: The Duterte camp must put their money where their mouths are when they talk about due process,” they added.

Go and Duterte, who are staunch allies of Duterte and her father, detained former president Rodrigo Duterte, both won reelection in the recent midterm polls, with Go earning the most votes.



