MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte filed her counter affidavit at the office of the Ombudsman on Friday, nearly a week after she was ordered to answer the allegations made in a House of Representatives committee report.

Lawyer Michael Wesley Poa filed the counter affidavit for Duterte, beating the deadline imposed by the Ombudsman.

Only the first page of the counter affidavit and the first two paragraphs were obtained by The Manila Times from a source.

The Ombudsman summoned Duterte, former special disbursing officers Edward Fajarda and Gina Acosta, former Education assistant secretary Sunshine Fajarda, and former Education undersecretary Nolasco Mempin, and other officials of the OVP and Department of Education days after the Committee on Good Government made its recommendations to file charges.

These are technical malversation, falsification of public documents, use of falsified documents, perjury, bribery, corruption of public officers, plunder and betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



