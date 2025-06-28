The prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring scattered rains or thunderstorms across the Philippines, particularly affecting Visayas, Mindanao, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the western section of Northern Luzon in the next 24 hours.

It its early Saturday morning forecast, state weather bureau Pagasa indicated that Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan would have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Pagasa issued the same weather outlook for the Visayas group of islands and Mindanao, particularly Zamboanga Peninsula, and the BARMM.

Also, the Bicol region and the rest of Mindanao, Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa could expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, Pagasa said, adding that the rest of the country could experience localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides could occur in areas experiencing severe localized thunderstorms.

Winds would be light to moderate with slight to moderate waters across the country, Pagasa said.



