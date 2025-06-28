MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared three more local holidays in July to celebrate founding anniversaries of towns and cities in Visayas and Mindanao.

The President, through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, signed on June 23 proclamations authorizing the observance of the special non-working days in the towns in Misamis Oriental, Negros Oriental and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Based on Proclamation 945, a special holiday was declared in the Municipality of Magsaysay in Misamis Oriental on July 1, Tuesday in celebration of its founding anniversary.

Proclamation 946 announced July 14, Monday as a special non-working day in the City of Guihulngan in Negros Oriental to celebrate its charter anniversary.

Lastly, Proclamation 947 designated July 26, Saturday as a special holiday in the Municipality of Ipil in the Province of Zamboanga Sibugay to mark the celebration of its 76th Araw ng Ipil.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the President said.

Last week, Marcos also proclaimed 11 local holidays in July to celebrate founding anniversaries and festivals across the country.



