MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. named John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio as the new head of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Malacañang said Saturday.

In a text message, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed that Gregorio would replace Richard Bachmann as chairman of the PSC.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.