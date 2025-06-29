THE southwest monsoon, locally known as ‘habagat’, would bring scattered and isolated rains over most parts of the Philippine archipelago within the next 24 hours, the state-run weather agency said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, weather specialist Robert Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the agency has not monitored any low pressure areas entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

But rain showers and thunderstorms would be possible in most parts of the country due to the southwest monsoon, which could also cause flashfloods or landslides in some areas, the Pagasa forecaster said.

In particular, Metro Manila, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao), SOCCSKSARGEN South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos), Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan would be experiencing overcast skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Habagat’s effects would be likely felt over Bicol region and the rest of Mindanao, Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) where partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms would be experienced, the state weather bureau said.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, would have similar weather pattern caused by localized thunderstorms, it added.



