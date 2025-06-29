ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities have seized some P20.4 million worth of shabu and arrested a suspect tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in an anti-drug operation in this city Saturday.

Col. Diomarie Albarico, chief of the police’s Drug Enforcement Group’s Special Operation Unit here, said the suspect, Nelson Lamon, 41, was arrested in a buy-bust at 12:15 a.m. along Gen. Vicente Alvarez Street, Barangay Zone 4.

“Lamon was immediately arrested after receiving an ecological bag containing 23 bundles of boodle money in exchange for the package containing suspected shabu he handed to an undercover policeman,” Albarico said in a report.

Seized from the suspect were three plastic packs containing three kilos of suspected shabu and a mobile phone.

The suspect is detained at Zamboanga City Police Station 11 pending the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The drug seizure is the largest drug haul in the city so far this month, according to authorities.



