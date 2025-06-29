MANILA, Philippines — A technical issue forced a Cebu Pacific air (CEB) flight to return to Zamboanga International Airport shortly after taking off on Sunday morning.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that Tawi-Tawi bound flight 5J4965, with 157 people on board, landed safely at the airport.

CAAP announced that a recovery flight with a changed aircraft was scheduled at 3 p.m.

Flight 5J4965 passengers, the aviation regulator said, were able to board at 3:46 p.m.

Passengers get on a different plane to Tawi-Tawi after their initial flight had to return to Zamboanga International Airport due to a technical problem.CAAP PHOTO

